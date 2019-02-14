Body found inside burning car identified

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The man found inside a burning car 2 days before Christmas has now been identified.
At around midnight on Dec. 23, 2018, the Richmond County Fire Department was called out to the 1900 block of Powell Rd. for a car that was engulfed in flames. One the fire was extinguished, investigators found a body inside.
Now, nearly 2 months later, the man inside the car has been identified as 33-year-old Marquez Gilstrap of North Augusta. He was identified through DNA at the GBI Crime Lab.
