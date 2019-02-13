Bacon Co. volunteer firefighter arrested for arson

BACON CO, GA (WTOC) - A volunteer firefighter in Bacon County is facing charges of arson in connection to several fires last month.
Investigators with Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck’s office responded to a fire at an old wooden structure on Old Dixie School Road on Sunday. Their investigation revealed that the fire had been intentionally set.
32-year-old Jamie Hutchinson of Nicholls was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of arson in the first degree. One of those counts includes a separate fire in Bacon County that investigators responded to on Friday.
Investigators also arrested Jayce Smith and two juveniles. Investigators say they helped Hutchinson plan and start fires to create fire calls for the Bacon County Fire Department. Fire investigator Shane Taylor says the county had 13 fire calls so far this year - a number that drew the chief’s suspicions.
“The fires were occurring at similar times of the day - late into the evening until up around midnight.”
Hutchinson and the other three suspects remain in the Bacon County Jail. Taylor says they aren’t sure of the motive for starting the fires, but the case remains under investigation.
The Georgia Forestry Commission is assisting with this investigation. First‐degree arson is a felony with a penalty of five to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.
