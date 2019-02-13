Joint meeting to take place today regarding transportation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Regional Transportation Study (ARTS), the Technical Coordinating Committee, the Test Network Subcommittee and the Citizens Advisory Committee will all be hosting a joint meeting regarding transportation.
The meeting will be held at 10:30A.M. at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Some of the topics on the agenda will include the ARTS 2011 through 2017 traffic analysis, the status of regional transportation along with modifying the bylaws to add an additional six members to the Advisory Board.
You can join the meeting via smartphone or computer by visiting the Go-To-Meeting website at https://www.gotomeet.me/augustainfotech/arts-tcc-and-cac-joint-meeting.
A telephone and access code are also provided for those who want to phone in during the meeting.
Phone Number: (571) 317-3122
Access Code (323-177-357)
