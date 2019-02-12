Study shows bees capable of doing math

(WFXG) - Making honey isn’t their only skill. Bees might also be able to do your math homework.
A new study shows honeybees can do basic addition and subtraction problems that would stump the average 4-year-old. Researchers trained a group of 14 bees to recognize two colors as symbols of addition and subtraction. When posed with a challenge that simulated a math equation, the insects chose the right answer 60% to 75% of the time.
These findings prove advanced numerical thinking may be more accessible to non-human creatures than we think.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.