Spring allergy season arriving earlier

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Pollen season is back. Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, an allergist and immunologist at Augusta Ear, Nose, and Throat, adds: “It’s getting earlier and earlier each year.”
Several studies back that up. An analysis by the group Climate Central shows that spring is arriving about 3 days earlier than it did in the 1960’s and 1970’s. And that’s having a huge impact on allergy sufferers.
The congestion, sneezing, and itchy eyes are all symptoms to be ready for sooner. While it is still very early in the season, experts suggest you take some allergy medications early before the season gets into full swing.
“Some actually work as a cumulative effect and it needs to prime, the mucosa. You need to start using it early,” explained Pintavorn.
Steroid based nose sprays are one example of a medicine that you need to start taking before the season starts to avoid misery later.
“All the tree buds that are blooming right now are actually going to keep going and then produce more and more pollens,” said Pintavorn.
The chance for a bud killing frost, at least for the next week, looks very low. So, it looks like the pollen is sticking around.
