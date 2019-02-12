Savannah River Remediation on track to hire more employees

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Savannah River Remediation (SRR), hired more than 375 new employees this past year and is on track to hire more for the upcoming year.
New hires filled various positions from engineering, production operations, electrical and mechanical maintenance, work planning, safety and radiological protection. In 2018, SRR brought 378 new employees to join its team of around 2,450 workers.
“The missions at the Savannah River Site have been strong since the 1950′s,” said SSR Administrative Services Director, Dave Hollan. “Naturally, we are seeing more and more waves of employees reaching their retirement milestone. SRR is actively seeking to balance this growing rate of attrition by bringing in the next generation workforce.”
In 2018, almost a third of new hires were U.S. military veterans.
“Military veterans display impeccable leadership capabilities and know how to succeed within a team,” Hollan said. “These individuals come to the SRR workforce as a great asset with unique skill sets ready to help us meet our mission.”
One job area that has seen the largest increase was production operation; the current operator training class includes more than 160 trainees. The trainees are part of the Liquid Waste Operator Fundamentals program, which is about twenty weeks and includes the the requisite site general/regulatory training. Following the training, trainees take facility-specific training programs required prior to being a qualified operator.
SRR has also hired eight former employees from the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication (MOX) project ever since October 2018, to be part of liquid waste mission.
