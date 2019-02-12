North Augusta High School coach’s program helps prepare student athletes for college

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Student athletes all across the CSRA participated in national signing day last Wednesday, but those who didn’t sign still have a chance. North Augusta High School coach Lafayette Stewart, Jr. is working to make sure that every student has the opportunity to get a scholarship and play in college. He’s put together a program called Education Exposure Through Athletics.
On Tuesday night, there will be an information session at Aiken Technical College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the amphitheater at building 700. There will be balloons marking the path to the amphitheater.
Stewart said, “The number one goal for me is to make sure that student athletes, parents and coaches in the area are educated and informed about the recruiting and eligibility process so that our student athletes that we are coaching and training and helping so much are able to achieve their ultimate goal of getting a scholarship.”
