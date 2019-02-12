Measles outbreak in Georgia

FOX 54 spoke to Dr. Richard Cartie at Doctors Hospital about the outbreaks and he believes vaccinations are the way to prevent future measles outbreaks. Dr. Cartie says millions of children suffered through the measles before there was a vaccination with 400 to 500 hundred children would die yearly from measles. After introduction of vaccination, the disease was all but wiped out. Doctor do not see the level of infection and death anymore because of the immunization. However, the current outbreaks are alarming to the medical community.