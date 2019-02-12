Measles outbreak in Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Georgia on that list of states with measles cases, one of the cities being Atlanta. Just at the end of 2018 there were outbreaks in South Carolina.
FOX 54 spoke to Dr. Richard Cartie at Doctors Hospital about the outbreaks and he believes vaccinations are the way to prevent future measles outbreaks. Dr. Cartie says millions of children suffered through the measles before there was a vaccination with 400 to 500 hundred children would die yearly from measles. After introduction of vaccination, the disease was all but wiped out. Doctor do not see the level of infection and death anymore because of the immunization. However, the current outbreaks are alarming to the medical community.
“When you have majority of the population vaccinated the actual severity of the disease, which is called the variety, is decreased. So as we have more people without vaccination, it runs the risk of the actual disease getting stronger," explains Dr. Cartie.
He also says there is a trend of parents not vaccinating their child according to schedule. It’s called the delayed immunization schedule, where parents try not to get all of the vaccinations at the recommended schedule. Instead parents stretch visits out over time and as a result it delays the immunity.
Parents with babies may be wondering what can they can do because their child is not old enough to get vaccinated. Dr. Cartie says those parents have to rely on others around them to immunize their child.
