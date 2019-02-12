Stormy weather possible Tuesday

(WFXG) - A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Cold air damming wedge will slowly erode this morning.
A cold front will cross the area tonight. Expect gusty winds, widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There will be a brief period of dry weather Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will move into the area this weekend.
