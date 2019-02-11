Local school STEM minded for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Monday was International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It’s a day set aside to celebrate women and girls who are leading innovation.
According to data from the UN, less that 30-percent of the world’s researchers are women. Research suggests that women hold only 35-percent of all STEM degrees and account for just 22-percent of the STEM workforce.
Local schools did their part to inspire girls to pursue STEM careers. Haines Elementary in Augusta got hands on with engineering activities Monday.
Tiffani Leverett, math and engineering STEM teacher at Hains Elementary in Augusta, says: “They had to research about African landmarks. So, I was trying to tie in building structures and analyzing. It encompasses teamwork, research.”
Leaders hope exposing kids to STEM at a young age will inspire more women to enter STEM careers.
