Georgia governor proposes funding to bring more mental health professionals into schools

The governor mentioned funding to bring mental health professionals into schools in his State of the State address. He touted the Apex program, a plan that is currently in only a handful of school districts. On Monday, he announced that more proposed funding on the way to help get those mental health counselors into schools. He says it could help children who need care but might not get help otherwise. It could also help protect schools from the inside by lessening the chance that student turns to violence against classmates and teachers.