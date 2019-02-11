Damp start to the work week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Showers continue overnight into the morning for the CSRA. Even though showers will taper off for some of us around sunrise, most roadways will still be damp. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school! Rain exits the region by the mid afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Tuesday will be a spring-like day with highs in the mid-70s. That’s before a front moves into the CSRA Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorm during the evening commute.