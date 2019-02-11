Damp start to the work week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Showers continue overnight into the morning for the CSRA. Even though showers will taper off for some of us around sunrise, most roadways will still be damp. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school! Rain exits the region by the mid afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Tuesday will be a spring-like day with highs in the mid-70s. That’s before a front moves into the CSRA Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorm during the evening commute.
Drier air moves in on Wednesday with highs back in the lower 60s. Valentine’s Day looks mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s. Another good rain chance arrives on Friday with drier weather back for the weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
