Coroner identifies human remains found on Savannah Hwy as man missing since 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the human remains found on Savannah Highway last Friday as a man missing from West Ashley since May 2018.
Mark Stephen Scott, 52, was initially reported missing back on May 31, 2018, according to deputy coroner Anita Hasert
He went missing from the 300 block of Howle Avenue near Folly Road, Charleston County deputies said.
Deputies say he texted an acquaintance to let her know his dog and vehicle were at an address in the 2200 block of South Dallerton Circle in West Ashley.
His wallet was also left at the home, deputies say. It’s not clear how he left the area and Charleston police are continuing to investigate and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to department spokesman Charles Francis.
