Paine College’s Homecoming slogan “perfect” for circumstances

Looking back on the past few years, Brown said, “Certainly it’s been disheartening. It’s been challenging times.” After two and a half years of back and forth, the school and community are excited for the good news. Brown said, “The people continue to have hope and are very excited about the new news where SACS has decided to reinstate Paine College.” 2019 Mr. Homecoming, Roger Clark, Jr., said, “We just feel like what we’re doing is being recognized by more and more people, so it couldn’t have happened at a better time for us.” 2019 Miss Homecoming, Secret Wagner, added, “Right, and you want to be that one to represent our school in the best light that we can.”