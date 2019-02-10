Chilly start to Sunday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Cooler air moves in overnight with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Factor in the wind and it will feel like the lower 30s heading out the door early Sunday morning! Most of our day will be cloudy with highs only near 50 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible late Sunday into Monday, but it won’t be a washout. Monday will be warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s with light showers around.