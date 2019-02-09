Tax expert says pending government shutdown could impact your return and more

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A federal shutdown could happen on February 15th if Congress and President Trump can’t agree on funding border security. Federal employees, including those at the IRS, would be impacted.
"We need the IRS there. We need the different departments of them so we can work actively for our clients."
Longtime tax professional Douglas Day, CEO of U.S. Discount Tax & Ins Center, Inc. said he has two cases pending for IRS appeals. Those clients are worried about the shutdown because their penalties and interest would continue to accrue over time.
“With the government shutdown, we can’t get into appeals and get our case heard. So it creates an issue,” Day told FOX 54′s Jasmine Anderson.
LibertyTax.com said even though the IRS’ workforce would likely be reduced by half, refunds will still be issued. Day said there could be delays getting your money if that return isn’t accepted,
Tammy Brown isn’t in a hurry to file her taxes because there will still be IRS employees on the job. According to LibertyTax.com, those employees would be exempt from furlough because of a federal law that requires agencies to “protect human life and property” in the event of a shutdown.
“Regardless of if there’s someone in or out of the office at the time. You still have to go through that process and I’m not worried that it’s going to happen,” Brown explained.
But if you need your money now, Day recommends you file before February 15th.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.