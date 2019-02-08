Woman killed in Barnwell County crash

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Three people were injured, and 1 later died, after a crash in Barnwell County.
Thursday afternoon, 53-year-old Gloria Wiliams was driving on Hwy. 125 near mile marker 13, which is inside the boundary of the Savannah River Site. Her vehicle collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.
Williams, the passenger in her car, and the driver of the other car were all taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Williams was pronounced dead on arrival at around 4:25 p.m.
The crash is being investigated by Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol. There is no indication that Williams was wearing a seatbelt. Toxicology tests are pending.
