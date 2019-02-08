More than 700 receive Hepatitis A vaccinations in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - After SC DHEC received a report that an employee at Aiken Brewing Company tested positive for Hepatitis A, a four-day vaccination clinic was held. The clinics, held Feb. 4-7, were set up to administer vaccines to customers who were potentially exposed to the virus at the restaurant.
According to DHEC, over the four-day clinic, 772 vaccines were administered. That number only includes vaccines issued at those clinics, not at other facilities.
