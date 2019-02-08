Local law enforcement consider new non-lethal Bolawrap device

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are often under fire. More than 1,000 people in the U.S. were killed by cops in 2016, according to data compiled by The Guardian.
Law enforcement officers have been using many of the same tools for decades, but now, they’re testing a new device to apprehend subjects. It’s called the Bola Wrap - and it promises to tightly tangle their subject and minimize harm.
“Mental health is a huge problem for law enforcement nowadays,” said Captain James Hale.
Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Hale has served and protected for more than 20 years, and over the years he’s used many tools to apprehend people.
“In my career we’ve gone from everything from using asp batons to just regular batons, to pepper spray, to tasers,” Capt. Hale explained.
Captain Hale said in his county, about 1 in 10 calls deputies respond to involve someone dealing with mental health issues. He’d like to find a way to handle delicate situations without using excessive force.
He joins dozens of law enforcement officers interested in the Bola Wrap 100 - a handheld remote that discharges an 8-foot tether and entangles people from 25 feet away.
Donald De Lucca, a retired Florida police chief, said officers need to do a better job when it comes to apprehending people.
“So, people call us for help. ‘My son is having a mental health issue. Please come to our house,'" De Lucca said.
He rounded up dozens of law enforcement agencies across the state to share a possible solution.
Showing them how the Bola Wrap restrains and restricts with very little pain.
De Lucca said, “There’s a gap in the tools we use and how we handle the calls for service. So there’s been an outcry, a call for what can we do better?”.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will test the device for three months. As long as it works as demonstrated, the plan is to purchase one for each deputy next year.
