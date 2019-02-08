Drugs, stolen gun seized in Burke County traffic stop

At around 11:11 p.m., a Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy. 25 N. In the vehicle were 2 adults and 3 children, all under the age of 6. Two of the children were not restrained. The driver told the deputy he didn’t have a license and gave the deputy a false name. Using a mobile finger print reader, deputies were able to identify the driver as 25-year-old Hector Raul Sepulveda-Ruiz, a convicted felon. The passenger was similarly identified as 24-year-old Sarahi Correa.