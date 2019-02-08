Drugs, stolen gun seized in Burke County traffic stop

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Drugs and a stolen gun were seized during a traffic stop in Burke County Thursday.
At around 11:11 p.m., a Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy. 25 N. In the vehicle were 2 adults and 3 children, all under the age of 6. Two of the children were not restrained. The driver told the deputy he didn’t have a license and gave the deputy a false name. Using a mobile finger print reader, deputies were able to identify the driver as 25-year-old Hector Raul Sepulveda-Ruiz, a convicted felon. The passenger was similarly identified as 24-year-old Sarahi Correa.
The car, discovered to be a rental, was searched. Deputies were able to find 2 loaded Glock handguns, 4 bags of marijuana, Alprazolam, and Hydrocodone pills. Deputies also discovered a digital scale packed in a child’s backpack in the trunk. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Anderson, SC in January.
Sepulveda was taken to the Burke County Detention Center, charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, giving false information to an officer, speeding, 2 counts of unrestrained child in a vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.
Correa was taken to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with her children, where their grandmother picked them up. She was then booked into the Burke County Detention Center, charged with felony possession of Alprazolam, felony possession of Hydrocodone, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
