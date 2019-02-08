Cybersecurity Workforce Academy holds cyber attack and defense course

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Dozens of people got hands on experience in defending against cyber attacks at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta Thursday and Friday.
The Cybersecurity Workforce Academy hosted a cyber attack and defend wargame course.
Teams were pitted against each other and were put on both the attack and defense in a simulated cyber attack.
Sarah Rees, director of the Cybersecurity Workforce Academy at the Georgia Cyber Center, says: “When the heat gets turned up, it kind of induces that stress so that it’s more like a real life event. So it really gives people a feeling of what cyber security and cyber warfare feels like even if they don’t work in that space.”
The course is targeted toward non-cyber professionals and those new to the cyber profession looking for an introduction to cyber attack and defense methods.
