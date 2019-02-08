Aiken county animal shelter to host adoption event

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day Adoption Event this Saturday, Feb. 9.
The event will include big adoption fee discounts, refreshments and free leashes or cat carriers for all adopters.
Dog in kennels marked with red hearts will be $14 while the standard fee for a puppy or dog is $35. Cats and kittens will be available for only $10.
“There are many wonderful pets currently on the adoption floor," FOTAS Communications Director, Bob Gordon said. “And what better time to adopt, love and accept a new furry family member into your home than Valentine’s week? We’re just celebrating the holiday a little early this year by hosting this Saturday event."
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Rd. and is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on this Saturday’s event you can visit www.fotasaiken.org or call Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.
