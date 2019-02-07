19 year old boy dead, mother injured during drive-by shooting

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) -
Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on 220 Williamson Dr. in Graniteville, S.C. According to the coroner, 19-year-old Johnathan V. Taylor was pronounced dead at the Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Wednesday shortly before 11 p.m.
Investigators say Taylor was shot at his home during a drive-by shooting around 9 p.m. Taylor’s mother, Mary Wilson was also injured during the shooting and was taken to the hospital, her condition is unknown.
An autopsy is scheduled for February 8, 2019 in Newbery, S.C.
