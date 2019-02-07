Suspect indicted in deadly Gordon Hwy. crash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man from Hazlehurst, GA has been indicted in connection to a crash that killed an Augusta man in Summer 2018.
According to the indictment, William Tyler Hand was driving a Nissan Titan on Gordon Hwy. on June 2. Just after midnight, Hand’s truck was approaching the Doug Bernard Pkwy. intersection at a high rate of speed and drifted into the turning lane, striking the guardrail. The truck continued on, striking the driver’s side of a Ford Escape driven by Jashua Ducey that was stopped at the intersection. The force of the impact forced Ducey’s car off the side of the road where it struck a steel utility pole and spun, landing on its driver side.
Ducey was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He later died from his injuries. The indictment and incident report also state a passenger in Ducey’s vehicle was injured; her lower body, brain, neck, and left arm were all damaged.
A grand jury has indicted Hand, charging him with first-degree homicide by vehicle, causing serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to wear a safety belt, and driving under the influence.
