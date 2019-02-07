Suspect indicted in deadly Gordon Hwy. crash

According to the indictment, William Tyler Hand was driving a Nissan Titan on Gordon Hwy. on June 2. Just after midnight, Hand’s truck was approaching the Doug Bernard Pkwy. intersection at a high rate of speed and drifted into the turning lane, striking the guardrail. The truck continued on, striking the driver’s side of a Ford Escape driven by Jashua Ducey that was stopped at the intersection. The force of the impact forced Ducey’s car off the side of the road where it struck a steel utility pole and spun, landing on its driver side.