Midland Valley HS on lockdown

Midland Valley HS on lockdown
By J. Bryan Randall | February 7, 2019 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 1:59 PM

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after an apparent threat was made to the school.

According to a post on the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a threat was made by telephone. The school has been placed on lockdown while the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office stresses that no shots have been fired anywhere near the school and there is no active shooter.

Aiken County Public Schools released a statement on their website:

Midland Valley High School has enhanced its security protocols to a hard lockdown. During a hard lockdown, all exit doors are locked and movement inside the school is limited. The enhanced security procedures are a result of phone calls that were made to the school regarding an outside threat. Law enforcement and school administration are investigating the source of the calls. As additional information is available, it will be provided.
Statement on Midland Valley High School website

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.