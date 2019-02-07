Midland Valley HS on lockdown

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after an apparent threat was made to the school.
According to a post on the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a threat was made by telephone. The school has been placed on lockdown while the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office stresses that no shots have been fired anywhere near the school and there is no active shooter.
Aiken County Public Schools released a statement on their website:
