Local high school student needs your help to donate to our men and women in arms

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) – Lakeside High School senior, Taylor Buckley sat in with Fox 54 this morning to speak about her campaign she’s promoting for her senior project.
“Operation Call 2 Duty” is part of Buckley’s senior project in which she’s accepting donations for care packages to send off to service members.
Buckley said that paying homage to our men and women in arms is what inspired her to do this project. “The project that I’m starting to do is bigger than the senior project,” Buckley said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, I’ve always wanted to help people. And, I’m just really passionate about it because these people are over there fighting for other people’s freedom.”
Buckley also stated that the project is an opportunity for her to take some time to thank service members for the sacrifices they have made for the United States. “It’s really important that we thank them because they have left their family and friends behind to fight for something they love and feel passionate about.”
Buckley said that she’s accepting all donating varying from snacks, male and female toilette’s, cleaning supplies, paper, writing utensils and much more necessities.
If you’re interested in donating to Buckley’s “Operation Call 2 Duty” senior project you can donate and email her at:
GoFundMe- gofundme.com/operations-call-2-duty
Instagram- Operationcall2duty
