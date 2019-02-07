Fugitive wanted on 865 counts of child rape arrested in Florida

TALLAHASSEE FL. (WCTV/Gray News) – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted on 865 counts of child rape in Tallahassee, WCTV reports.
Deputy Commander Marty West confirms that 46-year-old Garrick Landon Bloom was arrested without incident at a homeless shelter around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Bloom was wanted on warrants out of Shippenville, PA, since Jan. 16. Bloom fled the area before authorities were able to take him into custody.
Bloom is facing the following charges: Rape of a Child (216 Counts), Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (216 Counts), Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child (216 Counts), Statutory Sexual Assault (216 Counts) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
According to authorities, Bloom is accused of committing the crimes on a 5-year-old boy whom he allegedly "groomed" for several years.
The U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force says investigators located Bloom after receiving information on Thursday that he was possibly in the Tallahassee area.
West says Bloom has been staying at the homeless shelter for the past two days and has no known ties to Tallahassee.
Bloom is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility pending extradition back to Pennsylvania to face the charges.
Copyright 2019 WCTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.