Fort Gordon celebrates Black History Month

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Military members on Fort Gordon took time Thursday to celebrate Black History month.
Dozens gathered for a yearly program to celebrate and remember African Americans who made an impact and paved the way to today.
Dr. Elvin Thompson, featured speaker and corporate training manager at the Ascellon Corporation in Landover, MD, says: “With these observances, that allows us then to not only change policy, but it allows us then to change hearts and minds and that’s where real change takes place. It takes place in the heart and in the mind.”
Thompson is a retired First Sergeant from the U.S. Army who spent part of his military career on Fort Gordon.
Black history month continues through February.
