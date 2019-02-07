Florida Congressman argues with Parkland fathers at House hearing on gun violence

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) - Things got tense Wednesday at a Congressional hearing on preventing gun violence.
The House Judiciary Committee was hearing testimony on a bipartisan measure that would require background checks on all gun sales.
Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-FL, attempted to link gun violence to illegal immigration, arguing a border wall would prevent more violence than background checks.
Two fathers of victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting who were in attendance challenged him in an exchange that got heated.
“I hope we do not forget the pain and anguish and sense of loss felt by those all over the country who have been the victims of violence at the hands of illegal aliens," Gaetz said. "HR-8 would not have stopped many of the circumstances I raised but a wall, a barrier on the southern border may have. And that’s what we’re fighting for.”
The Parkland parents attempted to interject.
One of the Democratic Congressmen rejected Gaetz’s argument.
“Mr. Chairman, point of order," said Rep. David Cicilline, D - RI. "Is there any committee rule - or a point of parliamentary inquiry, is there any committee rule that prevents a member of Congress from reciting false statements in a committee hearing that are unsupported by the evidence? That are unsupported by the evidence or are members of Congress entitled to just make things up in support of specious arguments? It’s a parliamentary inquiry.”
Gaetz responded by attempting to get one of the Parkland fathers kicked out of the hearing.
“Is there a process in the committee whereby if the very same people are repeatedly interrupting the time of the members that those people will be asked to depart the committee. Or is there?” Gaetz responded.
Fred Guttenberg and Manuel Oliver were both visiting Washington as invited guests to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime at the Parkland, FL, school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, said on Twitter that Gaetz is a “miserable excuse for representation.”
He added, “My daughter was killed by an American male. Your nonsense has nothing to do with the majority of 40,000 gun deaths per year. Glad today’s hearing provided sunshine on who you are.”
Manuel Oliver, whose son Jaime “Guac” died in the Parkland school shooting, responded with a YouTube video that calls out politicians who receive donations from the National Rifle Association.
