This afternoon will be a warm one across the CSRA.

Precipitable water values will increase to around 1.5 inches through the day. Increasing clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. High resolution models keep the forecast area dry despite some weak isentropic lift mainly west. Above normal temperatures are expected with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Cold front should push through the forecast area during the day Friday, ushering in a return to temperatures at or below normal for the weekend. Moisture may begin to increase again late Sunday into early next week as surface high pressure shifts east of the area and low level flow turns southerly again. We may see the development of isolated or scattered showers for portions of next week. Temperatures return to near to slightly above normal for the early portions of next week.