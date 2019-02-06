Students across Georgia participate in statewide tornado drill

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Thousands of students across Georgia started their Wednesday with a tornado drill.
Students at Tobacco Road Elementary in Augusta made their way into the halls and covered their heads as if there were a weather emergency. The statewide drill was part of Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Nyleeche McRae, principal at Tobacco Road Elementary, says: “Emergencies happen all the time, but once we become accustomed and comfortable that we’re doing everything that is in the best interest of the kids and the kids know what to do, then we’re sure that we can save lives and no one will get hurt.”
Spring is the prime season for severe weather in Georgia and South Carolina.
South Carolina’s statewide tornado drill is set for March 13, 2019.
