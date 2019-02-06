Police: 1-year-old chewed heroin bag, passed out as mom overdosed

UPPER DARBY, PA (KYW/CNN) - A little boy in Pennsylvania is lucky to be alive after ingesting heroin from discarded bags found in his family’s trash, according to authorities.
Police say the father of a 1-year-old boy came home Monday evening and found his girlfriend, the child’s mother, passed out from an overdose and their son unconscious.
The father took the boy to the hospital, where doctors had to administer Narcan. The child was then transferred to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia, where he is in guarded condition.
“We’re lucky. We’ve got a 16-month-old that’s still alive,” said Superintendent Michael Chitwood with the Upper Darby Police Department.
The child’s mother survived her overdose, according to police, but there is no word on her condition. She is due to surrender to authorities Wednesday morning.
Police believe the 1-year-old found discarded heroin baggies in a trash can and chewed on them. A search warrant reportedly turned up a dozen empty bags of heroin.
Chitwood says even though the child survived, the boy’s parents should still be penalized. Charges are pending following the incident.
"In my opinion, when children get into mom and dad or guardian’s habits and those habits are drug addiction, then why should the poor child suffer? They’re putting that baby in harm's way. They’re putting that baby at great human danger, and they deserve to be punished the way the law can punish them,” he said.
