Man accused of shooting at school bus with student on board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A school bus driver is recovering after an accident and argument led to a shooting on the interstate Tuesday.
The suspected shooter, Kenneth Lilly, is in custody. Police say the two vehicles got into a fender bender before shots rang out.
Witnesses called 911.
"They received information that there was an individual outside of a vehicle pointing a gun at the other vehicle," said John Elder with Minneapolis police.
Police say multiple shots were fired. At least one bullet pierced the bus, striking the driver inside.
A student seated in the back of the bus was unharmed. Police call the incident reckless.
"This raises immense concern on so many levels: the fact that someone is shooting into a school bus, the fact that you're on a freeway where you have vehicles that are literally stranded because of the weather," Elder said. "You don't have a clear backdrop for any of these rounds. This is mind numbing."
State patrol report finding a weapon on Lilly, and they took the 31-year-old suspected shooter into custody.
The bus driver was taken to a hospital, where he needed surgery.
His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and he was able to talk with officers.
The suspect is being held on a probable cause of second-degree assault.
