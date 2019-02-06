Local AFGE members plan to rally against federal shutdown in Washington, D.C.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Dozens of federal employees joined Democrats as guests, sitting in the crowd as President Trump spoke.
“It was very important, I think, for me to get up and say some powerful words, also some loving words and some words of compromise," President Trump said in a news conference post speech.
His State of the Union speech did not address the struggles the federal shutdown caused.
“But there’s still a lot of anxiety and people are anxious about the 15th, that’s fast approaching," said Dr. Ceretta Smith, AFGE Local 2017 (Ft. Gordon) President.
Dr. Ceretta Smith represents more than 4,000 local federal employees who are members of the American Federation of Government Employees -or AFGE.
This weekend, she and others from the CSRA will join members from her organization to descend upon D.C.
“We’ll be doing rallies outside the capitol and we will be individually going and visiting our state leaders,” Dr. Smith said.
They’re trying to convince the country’s leaders not to allow another shutdown.
“I believe at the end of the day we should get this done legislatively and I look forward to making that happen," said Republican House Minority Leader Representative Kevin McCarthy in a news conference.
And it should happen if a deal to fund the border security can be reached.
Dr. Smith said AFGE is hoping to get a meeting with Georgia Congressman Rick Allen while in Washington. You can help #StopTheShutdown by contacting your local politician here: 1-866-803-8830
