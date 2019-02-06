Commission sets Richmond County ambulance rates

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The County commission set rates for Richmond County ambulances. They also decided to have a billable and collections system put in place with the rates they will charge.
In the past, the city did not bill for any transport made by Richmond County ambulances.
“So, this is something different. But with the cost that we incur with our ambulances and the staff, this was the right thing to do, as far as for the city,” said District 3 Commissioner Mary Davis.
Patient transport would cost $1,150 but they won’t be billed if the insurance payment is less than the charged amount.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.