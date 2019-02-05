Power outage affecting flights at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Regional Airport is currently experiencing an outage which is affecting flights, and is urging people with outbound flights to not show up at the airport. This is all coming from the airport’s Twitter account.
The airport is urging everyone with a flight scheduled this morning to contact your airline directly for further flight information. They will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. this morning. FOX 54 will stream it live online.
