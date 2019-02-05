1 person injured in crash on Martintown Rd. in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - One person was injured in a crash on Martintown Rd. Monday night.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. For reasons that are still unknown, the vehicle left the roadway, breaking a power pole and ending up in the treeline. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The crash took out a power pole, leaving around 300 Aiken Electric Cooperative customers without power. Crews on the scene were working to repair the pole and hope to have the power back on as soon as possible.
