Construction on I-20 over Savannah River continues

CSRA (WFXG) - The I-20 bridge replacement at the Georgia/South Carolina state line continues with more lane closures scheduled over the next week.
Starting Monday, Feb. 4, parts of I-20 will be closed while crews perform geotechnical investigations. This work is part of a data collection project for designing the replacement bridge.
- Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. I-20 Eastbound from Riverwatch Pkwy. to W. Martintown Rd. will have the left lane and left shoulder closed. Traffic will be slowed to 45 mph.
- Feb. 4 to Feb. 7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-20 Westbound from W. Martintown Rd. to Riverwatch Pkwy. will have the left lane and left shoulder closed. Traffic will be slowed to 45 mph.
- Feb. 6 to Feb. 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. I-20 Eastbound from Riverwatch Pkwy. to W. Martintown Rd. will have the left lane and left shoulder closed. Traffic will be slowed to 45 mph.
- Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. I-20 Eastbound from Riverwatch Pkwy. to W. Martintown Rd. will have the left lane and left shoulder closed. Traffic will be slowed to 45 mph.
Drivers are advised to obey posted speed limits and traffic control measures inside the project limits.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.