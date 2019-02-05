Augusta Commission votes not to change adult entertainment ordinance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Commission voted unanimously not to change the county’s current adult entertainment ordinance. Only 1 commissioner did not vote: William Fennoy, who was not present. This means that when the owner of Vegas Showgirls and Discotheque, James “Whitey” Lester dies, he won’t be able to pass the businesses on to his heirs.
Local businessman Jo Edge, who has spoken out against Augusta’s strip clubs in the past, gave a presentation at the commission meeting, citing a study that shows strip clubs have negative impacts on the surrounding areas.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.