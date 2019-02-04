A warmer start to the work and school week.

Downslope and weak warm advection suggests continued warming into the mid 70s. An isolated shower may develop in the SC Piedmont or CSRA late in the afternoon but think bulk of any showers should remain west of the area. Wednesday...Upper level ridge axis shifts east a bit allowing continued increasing moisture and perhaps a weak short wave in the afternoon to provide lift. Weak instability in the Piedmont and north Midlands where moisture is a bit deeper, so a few showers possible in those areas. Guidance indicating temperatures in the mid to upper 70s... well above normal for this time of year.