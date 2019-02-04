Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Aiken Restaurant

AIKEN (WFXG) -
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there are possible Hepatitis A exposures at an Aiken restaurant.
DHEC received notice that an employee of the Aiken Brewing Company tested positive for Hepatitis A. Customers who ate at the Aiken Brewing Company on Laurens Street SW between January 11 and January 26, 2019 could have been exposed to the virus. DHEC and Aiken Brewing Company are investigating possible exposures and arranging preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.
South Carolina DHEC is offering no-cost Hepatitis A vaccine to those who may have been exposed. Costumers and staff who ate food at the restaurant from January 21 through January 26 are asked to go to the Aiken County Health Department located at 222 Beaufort St. NE for treatment. Post-exposure treatment is available on the following date and times:
- Monday, February 4th, from 12-6 pm
- Tuesday, February 5th, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 6th, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thursday, February 7th, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
DHEC says those who ate at the restaurant from January 11 to January 20, 2019 are not likely to benefit from post-exposure treatment. Anyone who ate during these dates are to look for symptoms of infection, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, belly pain or yellowing of the eyes and skin. DHEC advises to seek medical attention if any of these symptoms occur.
