Friends divided over Superbowl LIII

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A restaurant divided at Twin Peaks Sunday night as Rams and Patriots fans watched Superbowl 53.
It’s a controversial match up. We caught up with a group of friends who are divided by their loyalty.
Teddy Drake, a Rams fan, had faith in his team, however, his buddies - who are diehard Patriots fans - stood behind their favorite quarterback.
“Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s going to win this game. There’s no competition here, Tom Brady’s got it all day,” said Austen Williams.
That young man was right, the Patriots went on to win the game 13 - 3, and snapped up the Lombardi trophy.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.