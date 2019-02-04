Deputy Josh Ryer Jr. laid to rest

GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - A sea of mourners as far as they eye can see travel down School Circle in Glascock County after Deputy Josh Ryer Jr.'s funeral Sunday afternoon.
The 19-year-old touched several parts of the CSRA.
He graduated from Evans High School in 2017 and graduated from the Augusta Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and became a Glascock County deputy in September.
His end of watch was on Tuesday, January 29th when he was killed in the line of duty in a two-vehicle car crash.
Law enforcement and emergency professionals from countless counties across Georgia near and far uniting in sympathy and solidarity. Wearing their own version of Josh’s badge number 603.
The patriot guard, reporting again for duty. The honorary ambassadors greeted guests and carried flags.
On Main Street, blue ribbons are on the doors, in honor of the young deputy. Residents stood alongside the road and released blue balloons as his hearse passed by.
At Jefferson Memorial Gardens, hundreds of people who loved him, including his parents, sister and grandparents, hugged, cried, and gathered to say goodbye.
