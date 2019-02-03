Community prepares to say goodbye to Glascock County Deputy Joshua Ryer, Jr.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - This flag is flying at half staff because the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office lost its youngest deputy. Nineteen-year-old Deputy Joshua Ryer, Jr. -was killed in a two vehicle crash in Washington County Tuesday, several months after joining the force.
Here at Glascock County Consolidated School, the Patriot Guard Riders hold a blue line and an American Flag as a florist delivers wreaths. Sheriff’s deputies from departments around the CSRA and others paid their respects during Saturday’s visitation.
Here at the sheriff’s office, this wreath, this ribbon and these balloons honor the memory of the man who - one day - wanted to be a federal law enforcement officer.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the Glascock County High School Gymnasium with Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Deputy Ryer will be laid to rest at Jefferson County Memorial Gardens after his funeral Sunday.
If you would like to show your support of Deputy Josh Ryer Jr. along the funeral procession route, below is a description of the route that we will be taking. The procession will be leaving Glascock County Consolidated School at approximately 4:00 p.m.
• Panther Way then right on School Circle• Turn right onto Beall Springs Rd. • Turn right onto Warren St/ GA Hwy 171• Turn Left onto Main St./ GA Hwy 102 East• Turn Right onto GA Hwy 296 South• Arrive at Jefferson County Memorial Gardens on left
Multiple law enforcement agencies and citizens expressed condolences and support via social media. Children at a local elementary school created hand-made sympathy cards for the deputy’s family and colleagues.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, preliminary reports indicate Ryer didn’t stop at the stop at a stop sign and hit a woman’s vehicle. The woman driving the other car was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, according to the GSP.
This case is still under investigation.
