Beagle best friends adopted together after recovering from being thrown out of SUV

- Trooper is improving! This was from Saturday evening. He has a great spirit and is very motivated. He has a long way to go and Colonial Veterinary Hosptial is taking great care of him! Thank you for all of the kind words and support. We have received enough donations to cover our expenses thus far which is fantastic! We will continue to provide for their needs until they find their forever homes. Donations we receive in excess of their needs will be utilized to provide the care to the 1500+ animals we care for each year. Thank you again for all of your generosity and stay tuned, we will post updates often!