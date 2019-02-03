Allendale County Schools find talented teachers at inaugural recruitment expo

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Allendale County Schools is one of many districts across South Carolina suffering from the statewide teacher shortage. Saturday, the embattled district held its first ever recruitment expo.
It’s part of the its 3-year strategic plan to bring the best and brightest teachers in to educate the 1,200 students enrolled.
Jenai Peterson was hired on the spot Saturday. He’s a senior music education major at Claflin University and is excited about becoming a K5 music teacher when he starts.
“Just to make a difference. As a music teacher it’s my job, it’s my duty to make a valuable difference in a child’s life through music, as well as personal skills that they’ll be able to take throughout the classroom," said Peterson.
Allendale County Schools Human Resources Director Kalu Kalu, Jr. said several success stories just like Peterson’s took place at the expo.
“We’re a small, rural county and we’re looking for teachers that are okay with that demographic that want to come in and excite, motivate our children to learn. And, again, we want to make them the best and the brightest, prepare them for lifelong learning and to be positive citizens in the community," Kalu, Jr. said.
There are still some open positions. CLICK HERE to connect to a potential career.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.