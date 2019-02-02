Puppy left for dead, survives emergency surgery

Ace came in with signs of abuse. X-rays show a BB lodged in his right shoulder, and bone fragments in his stomach and intestines. He also has worms and a bruised lung. He was taken into surgery Friday to remove a whole chicken bone from his stomach. Dr. Garner said, “He did really great under anesthesia for all his complications. That’s a really good sign. I think he’s got a really strong will, and he can pull through this.” The six to eight-week-old lab mix has proven himself to be a fighter, showing signs to Dr. Garner that he should fully recover.