Puppy left for dead, survives emergency surgery

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A puppy is recovering from surgery at St. Francis Animal Hospital, where he was brought in after being saved from the median on Bobby Jones Expressway.
It happened Thursday around the Gordon Highway Exit. One good Samaritan said six puppies were on the highway. She was able to grab two of them and take them to St. Francis, but only one of those made it. Dr. Kurt Garner said, “It’s disheartening.” He explained, “Someone had seen them dumped out, I guess of a moving car.”
The only pup we know to have survived is named “Ace.” Dr. Garner said, “We kind of shortened it down to Ace to make it easier. Because of the AC/DC band’s “Highway to Hell” song, and they said that one of the people that brought him in had an AC/DC shirt on too.”
Ace came in with signs of abuse. X-rays show a BB lodged in his right shoulder, and bone fragments in his stomach and intestines. He also has worms and a bruised lung. He was taken into surgery Friday to remove a whole chicken bone from his stomach. Dr. Garner said, “He did really great under anesthesia for all his complications. That’s a really good sign. I think he’s got a really strong will, and he can pull through this.” The six to eight-week-old lab mix has proven himself to be a fighter, showing signs to Dr. Garner that he should fully recover.
People are already calling the office to find out when they can adopt the little guy. “So far there’s a waiting list of seven or eight already," said Dr. Garner. He said some are offering to pay the medical expenses even if they do not get to keep him. That kind of attitude is what Dr. Garner says is helping him to get past the sadness in this story.
A gofundme has also been set up for the puppy, and community members have raised over $3,000 in one day. Ace is expected to take about two weeks to recover from surgery.
