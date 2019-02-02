Girls can now join the Boy Scouts

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Feb. 1 is the first official day girls can join Scouts BSA Troops as part of the Boy Scouts of America. Girls have been able to join Cub Scouts since June.
There are almost 130 girls in the CSRA who have taken that opportunity. The troops are still separated by gender, but they all learn the same skills and earn the same badges.
Scout Executive Dan Rogers say it’s a great option for the entire family. “They can now come and drop all the kids in one place, or come with their kids, because it’s a family program, and do everything as a family. As opposed to dropping at three different locations and having to swoop back around and pick them all up. It’s a single stop program option.”
There are two troops already registered in Columbia County. Rogers says he expects at least a dozen girl troops to be in the CSRA by the end of the year.
