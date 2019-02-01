2 wanted for Milledgeville Rd. armed robbery

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2 subjects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday, Jan. 30 on Milledgeville Rd.
The subjects being sought are 22-year-old Leah Koons Seago and 23-year-old D’Vonta Deangelo London. Seago is 5-feet-6-inches tall and 118 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. London is 6-feet-tall and 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. They seen together in a green Honda Civic or Accord. London may still be armed.
If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Inv. Ken Rogers, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
