North Augusta High School progressing with construction

NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Construction is still moving along at North Augusta High School as they prepare to move on to phase three. Sean Foster, Chief Officer for Operations and Student Services, says this project is focused on, “Academics, athletics, activities and the arts.”
Those are the four A’s that Foster says they are focusing on providing for the students at North Augusta High School. Some of the changes in phase three of the construction include a new arena style gym, fine arts rooms, a track and other areas for circulation and support.
“We’re addressing all students with all skill sets and all gifts whether it be athletics, fine arts visual arts, or performing arts. We want to make sure we’re providing a high quality education for all students,” said Foster.
One of the main priorities of the board members was to ensure students safety when transitioning to classrooms to make sure they didn’t have to go from one building to the other. “Our goal here at Aiken County has been and will continue to be providing a high quality educational experience for all children,” said Foster.
This high quality experience is estimated to cost $21 million for phase three. However, Foster says it’s still in the early stages. “One thing I can say is we try to be conservative in our estimates to make sure that we’re coming to the public saying, here’s where we are, but also show that we’re looking and value engineering all of our projects to make sure we do maintain the quality but that we’re getting the best cost and the best bang for our buck.”
While construction has been going on for 5 years now, those with Aiken County schools say the finished product will be worth it. They expect to demolish the old building in February and after they break ground construction is expected to take around 17 months to complete.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.